The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1, 0-0 MVC) meet the Murray State Racers (2-2, 0-0 MVC) in a matchup of MVC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Information

Murray State Top Players (2022-23)

Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)

Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Murray State vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG Murray State AVG Murray State Rank 313th 66.5 Points Scored 70.4 203rd 193rd 70.5 Points Allowed 72 237th 303rd 29.3 Rebounds 31.2 220th 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 6.2 299th 333rd 10.8 Assists 12.2 249th 327th 13.8 Turnovers 10.4 40th

