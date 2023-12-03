Murray State vs. Illinois State December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1, 0-0 MVC) meet the Murray State Racers (2-2, 0-0 MVC) in a matchup of MVC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Murray State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)
- Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Seneca Knight: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Kasubke: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Murray State vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|Murray State AVG
|Murray State Rank
|313th
|66.5
|Points Scored
|70.4
|203rd
|193rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|72
|237th
|303rd
|29.3
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
