The Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) are only 1.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 140.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Murray State vs. Illinois State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois State -1.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Racers Betting Records & Stats

Murray State has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 140.5 points.

Murray State's outings this season have a 150.8-point average over/under, 10.3 more points than this game's total.

Murray State is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Illinois State (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 6.7% less often than Murray State (2-3-0) this year.

Murray State vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 2 33.3% 66.6 144.4 65.9 138.9 144.5 Murray State 4 80% 77.8 144.4 73 138.9 143.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

The Redbirds covered the spread nine times in 21 MVC games last year.

The Racers score 11.9 more points per game (77.8) than the Redbirds give up to opponents (65.9).

Murray State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 65.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Murray State vs. Illinois State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 2-4-0 0-2 2-4-0 Murray State 2-3-0 2-1 4-1-0

Murray State vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State Murray State 8-7 Home Record 11-2 3-9 Away Record 3-11 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.