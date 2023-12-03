For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Phillip Tomasino a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

Tomasino has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Tomasino has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:51 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:16 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:14 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:26 Home W 4-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

