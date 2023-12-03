Will Roman Josi find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated three goals and four assists.

He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 5.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 26:57 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:18 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:34 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 3 1 2 22:24 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 25:34 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:49 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 25:22 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 27:28 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 24:29 Home L 7-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.