There are plenty of exciting matchups on Sunday's college basketball schedule, including the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Duke Blue Devils.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

William & Mary Tribe vs. Navy Midshipmen

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Navy Alumni Hall
  • Location: Annapolis, Maryland

How to Watch William & Mary vs. Navy

NJIT Highlanders vs. Miami Hurricanes

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Watsco Center
  • Location: Coral Gables, Florida

How to Watch NJIT vs. Miami (FL)

  • TV: ACC Network

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Robert Morris Colonials

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: UPMC Events Center
  • Location: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris

Holy Cross Crusaders vs. Vermont Catamounts

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
  • Location: Burlington, Vermont

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Vermont

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. No. 22 Louisville Cardinals

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KFC Yum! Center
  • Location: Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Louisville

  • TV: ACC Network X

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Duke Blue Devils

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Location: Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Duke

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Chartway Arena
  • Location: Norfolk, Virginia

How to Watch FGCU vs. Old Dominion

UTEP Miners vs. UTSA Roadrunners

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: UTSA Convocation Center
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch UTEP vs. UTSA

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Calihan Hall
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Florida International Panthers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
  • Location: Miami, Florida

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida International

