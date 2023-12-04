The Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars are slated to play in a Week 13 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Drew Sample get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Drew Sample score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Sample has 11 receptions (on 14 targets) for 82 yards and two TDs, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Sample has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Drew Sample Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 30 1 Week 10 Texans 3 2 12 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2 2 19 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 11 1

