In Elliott County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elliott County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elliott County High School at Phelps High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 4
  • Location: Phelps, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.