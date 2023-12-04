With the Cincinnati Bengals playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Irvin Smith Jr. a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has recorded 97 yards receiving (12.1 per game) and one TD, hauling in 16 balls on 23 targets.

Smith has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0 Week 6 Seahawks 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @49ers 4 4 25 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 26 1 Week 10 Texans 1 1 6 0 Week 11 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 2 2 8 0

