In the Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Ja'Marr Chase hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Chase will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Chase has grabbed 75 balls, with a team-best 914 yards receiving plus six TDs. He is averaging 83.1 yards per game.

Chase has had a touchdown catch in four of 11 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Ja'Marr Chase Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 12 10 100 1 Week 9 Bills 8 4 41 0 Week 10 Texans 6 5 124 1 Week 11 @Ravens 7 2 12 1 Week 12 Steelers 6 4 81 0

Rep Ja'Marr Chase with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.