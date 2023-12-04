The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field and will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Jaguars vs. Bengals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Jaguars vs. Bengals?

Game Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this game suggested by the model (7.7 points) is slightly less than the 10-point edge BetMGM gives to the Jaguars, though the data still has them as the favorite.

The Jaguars have an 83.9% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Jaguars have been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They've finished 6-1 in those games.

Jacksonville has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -520 or shorter.

This season, the Bengals have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Cincinnati has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +390 odds on them winning this game.

Who will win? The Jaguars or Bengals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+10)



Cincinnati (+10) The Jaguars have put together a record of 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bengals have covered the spread in a game four times this year (4-6-1).

Parlay your bets together on the Jaguars vs. Bengals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40)



Over (40) These two teams average 42.4 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 2.4 more than the total of 40.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.5 more points per game (42.5) than this matchup's total of 40 points.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Jaguars' 11 games with a set total.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Bengals' 11 games with a set total.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Travis Etienne Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 66 7 28.4 1

Jake Browning Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 98.3 2 16 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.