The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on December 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.

In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.

The 116.5 points per game the Kings average are just 3.3 more points than the Pelicans give up (113.2).

When Sacramento scores more than 113.2 points, it is 10-2.

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have given up to their opponents.

This season, New Orleans has a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.9% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.

The Pelicans' 114 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.7 points, New Orleans is 6-3.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings put up 121 points per game in home games, compared to 112.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

Sacramento is surrendering 119.5 points per game this season in home games, which is five more points than it is allowing in road games (114.5).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Kings have performed worse in home games this year, averaging 14.6 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 14.9 per game and a 35.7% percentage when playing on the road.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans put up more points per game at home (117.4) than away (109.4), and concede the same amount at home as away (113.2).

This season the Pelicans are collecting more assists at home (28.2 per game) than on the road (23.1).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Chris Duarte Questionable Knee Alex Len Out Ankle

Pelicans Injuries