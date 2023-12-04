How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA lineup features top teams in action. Among those two games is the Boston Celtics playing the Indiana Pacers.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Indiana Pacers take on the Boston Celtics
The Celtics take to the home court of the Pacers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 10-8
- BOS Record: 15-4
- IND Stats: 128.8 PPG (first in NBA), 125.9 Opp. PPG (30th)
- BOS Stats: 116.7 PPG (eighth in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (27.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 11.8 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -4.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -200
- IND Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 240.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Sacramento Kings play the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans take to the home court of the Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 11-7
- NO Record: 11-10
- SAC Stats: 116.5 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st)
- NO Stats: 114.0 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (16th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.6 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 6.9 APG)
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -4.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -175
- NO Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 235.5 points
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.