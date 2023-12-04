Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Owsley County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
In Owsley County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Owsley County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owsley County High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Beattyville, KY
- Conference: District 56
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.