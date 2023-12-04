Tanner Hudson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 13. Check out Hudson's stats below.

Hudson's season stats include 193 yards on 22 receptions (8.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 27 times.

Tanner Hudson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Finger

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Drew Sample (FP/foot): 11 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Tee Higgins (LP/hamstring): 27 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 4, 2023

December 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hudson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 27 22 193 67 0 8.8

Hudson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 4 2 30 0 Week 4 @Titans 2 2 18 0 Week 9 Bills 5 4 45 0 Week 10 Texans 7 6 33 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 4 49 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 4 18 0

