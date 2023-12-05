If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Kentucky, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Bullitt High School at Holy Cross High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Kentucky Country Day School at Whitefield Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville Christian Academy at Evangel Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Traditional High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bardstown High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Louisville Collegiate School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Portland Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Evangel Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Francis Parker