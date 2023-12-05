For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Kiefer Sherwood a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sherwood stats and insights

  • In five of 24 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Sherwood has no points on the power play.
  • Sherwood's shooting percentage is 11.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sherwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:43 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:08 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:27 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 3 1 2 10:25 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:34 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.