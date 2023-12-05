Will Luke Schenn Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 5?
Can we anticipate Luke Schenn scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Schenn has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 85 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.