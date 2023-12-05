When the Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, will Michael McCarron light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron stats and insights

McCarron has scored in two of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

McCarron has zero points on the power play.

McCarron averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 2 2 0 9:47 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

