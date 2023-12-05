Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nelson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Nelson County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered below.
Nelson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bardstown High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
