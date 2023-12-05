Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Perry County, Kentucky today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Perry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harlan High School at Perry County Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Hazard, KY

Hazard, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Prestonsburg High School at Cordia High School