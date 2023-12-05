How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Tuesday, December 5
In one of the two matchups on the Premier League slate today, Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers square off at Molineux Stadium.
We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's Premier League action right here. Take a look at the links below.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley FC
Burnley FC journeys to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: Wolverhampton Wanderers (-110)
- Underdog: Burnley FC (+330)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Luton Town vs Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC makes the trip to play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-450)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+1300)
- Draw: (+600)
