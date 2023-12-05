Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Woodford County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Woodford County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodford County High School at Paris High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Paris, KY
