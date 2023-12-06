Wednesday's contest features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-2) and the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) facing off at Knights Hall in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-66 win for heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 6.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Knights earned a 61-59 victory against Wofford.

Bellarmine vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Bellarmine vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 83, Bellarmine 66

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

On December 2, the Knights captured their best win of the season, a 61-59 victory over the Wofford Terriers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 265) in our computer rankings.

The Knights have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

Bellarmine Leaders

Hayley Harrison: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Hope Sivori: 9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.8 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.8 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Miyah Brown: 8.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 44.9 FG% Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.7 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Cam Browning: 7.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights' -165 scoring differential (being outscored by 27.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.8 points per game (266th in college basketball) while giving up 88.3 per contest (360th in college basketball).

