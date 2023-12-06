How to Watch the Bellarmine vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-2) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Knights Hall.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bellarmine vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison
- The Mastodons put up 7.4 fewer points per game (80.9) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (88.3).
- Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 88.3 points.
- Bellarmine has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.9 points.
- The 60.8 points per game the Knights average are 9.2 fewer points than the Mastodons give up (70).
- When Purdue Fort Wayne gives up fewer than 60.8 points, it is 2-0.
- The Knights shoot 36.2% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Mastodons allow defensively.
Bellarmine Leaders
- Hayley Harrison: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Hope Sivori: 9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.8 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
- Miyah Brown: 8.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%
- Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Cam Browning: 7.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bellarmine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 108-78
|CFSB Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Evansville
|W 64-58
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Wofford
|W 61-59
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/6/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Knights Hall
|12/9/2023
|Asbury
|-
|Knights Hall
|12/14/2023
|Campbellsville Harrodsburg
|-
|Knights Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.