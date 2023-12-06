Desmond Bane could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Detroit Pistons.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Bane posted 27 points, five assists and two steals in a 116-109 loss against the Suns.

In this article, we break down Bane's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.8 21.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.0 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.0 PRA -- 33.4 31.4 PR -- 28.2 25.4 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.0



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Pistons

Bane is responsible for attempting 21.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.1 per game.

Bane is averaging 8.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Bane's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 102.8 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pistons are 23rd in the league, conceding 118.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pistons have conceded 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Pistons are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are fourth in the league, allowing 11.1 makes per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.