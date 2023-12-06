The Detroit Pistons (2-18) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) after losing nine straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Pistons matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

The Grizzlies' -114 scoring differential (being outscored by six points per game) is a result of scoring 105.9 points per game (29th in the NBA) while giving up 111.9 per outing (10th in the league).

The Pistons have been outscored by 8.9 points per game (posting 109.2 points per game, 27th in league, while conceding 118.1 per outing, 23rd in NBA) and have a -179 scoring differential.

These two teams average 215.1 points per game combined, 3.4 less than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 230 points per game, 11.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has compiled an 8-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has covered eight times in 20 games with a spread this year.

Grizzlies and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +10000 +5000 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

