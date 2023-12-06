The Detroit Pistons (2-18) will look to end a 17-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as only 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: - Pistons 112 - Grizzlies 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 1.5)

Pistons (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-0.1)

Pistons (-0.1) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.5

The Grizzlies have an 8-11-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 8-12-0 mark of the Pistons.

Memphis (3-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than Detroit (8-10) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (44.4%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Memphis does it in fewer games (36.8% of the time) than Detroit (60%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 3-4, while the Pistons are 2-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are putting up just 105.9 points per game (second-worst in NBA), but they've played better at the other end of the court, where they are surrendering 111.9 points per game (10th-ranked).

With 42.5 rebounds per game, Memphis ranks 22nd in the NBA. It surrenders 44.8 rebounds per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

When it comes to assists, the Grizzlies are averaging only 23.8 dimes per contest (fourth-worst in league).

With 15.3 forced turnovers per game, Memphis ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks 17th in the league by averaging 13.6 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies rank worst in the NBA with a 32.6% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are draining 12.7 threes per game (13th-ranked in league).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.