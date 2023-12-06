Grizzlies vs. Pistons December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-15) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane generates 23.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies are getting 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this year.
- Santi Aldama is putting up 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.
- The Grizzlies are getting 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Ziaire Williams this year.
- David Roddy is averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He is draining 43.0% of his shots from the floor.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham posts 22.2 points, 7.1 assists and 3.7 boards per game.
- Ausar Thompson puts up 11.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.0% from the field.
- Isaiah Stewart puts up 11.5 points, 1.4 assists and 7.4 boards per contest.
- Killian Hayes puts up 8.6 points, 2.8 boards and 4.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jalen Duren puts up 12.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks.
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Grizzlies
|109.6
|Points Avg.
|105.6
|117.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.1
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|42.2%
|34.2%
|Three Point %
|32.7%
