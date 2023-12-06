The Detroit Pistons (2-15) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV:

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane generates 23.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are getting 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this year.

Santi Aldama is putting up 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies are getting 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Ziaire Williams this year.

David Roddy is averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He is draining 43.0% of his shots from the floor.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham posts 22.2 points, 7.1 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Ausar Thompson puts up 11.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.0% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart puts up 11.5 points, 1.4 assists and 7.4 boards per contest.

Killian Hayes puts up 8.6 points, 2.8 boards and 4.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jalen Duren puts up 12.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Grizzlies 109.6 Points Avg. 105.6 117.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 46.1% Field Goal % 42.2% 34.2% Three Point % 32.7%

