Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-18) are 0.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a 17-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-0.5
|218.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in eight of 19 games this season.
- Memphis' games this season have had an average of 217.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Grizzlies have an 8-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- Memphis has won three of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Memphis has a record of 3-4 when it's favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs Pistons Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|8
|42.1%
|105.9
|215.1
|111.9
|230
|222.3
|Pistons
|14
|70%
|109.2
|215.1
|118.1
|230
|223.6
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.
- Three of Grizzlies' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Memphis has played worse at home, covering three times in nine home games, and five times in 10 road games.
- The Grizzlies score 12.2 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Pistons allow (118.1).
- Memphis has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 1-1 record overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|8-11
|3-4
|7-12
|Pistons
|8-12
|8-10
|12-8
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Pistons
|105.9
|109.2
|29
|27
|1-1
|3-5
|1-1
|1-7
|111.9
|118.1
|10
|23
|7-1
|3-0
|5-3
|2-1
