Grizzlies vs. Pistons Injury Report Today - December 6
The Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) are dealing with seven players on the injury report heading into their Wednesday, December 6 game against the Detroit Pistons (2-18) at Little Caesars Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies are coming off of a 116-109 loss to the Suns in their last outing on Saturday. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-leading 37 points for the Grizzlies in the loss.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|9.7
|2.0
|3.1
|Ziaire Williams
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|8.7
|4.5
|1.4
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|8.3
|2.9
|2.0
|Jake LaRavia
|PF
|Out
|Eye
|3.4
|1.6
|0.4
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|12.5
|2.5
|5.0
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSE
