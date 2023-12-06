The Detroit Pistons (2-18) aim to break a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) on December 6, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Pistons Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Memphis is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 22nd.

The Grizzlies average 105.9 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Pistons allow.

Memphis has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are averaging 4.4 fewer points per game (103.6) than they are when playing on the road (108).

Memphis is surrendering 111.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.5).

In terms of three-pointers, the Grizzlies have played better in home games this season, making 12.8 treys per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 12.7 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Grizzlies Injuries