Top Player Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Pistons on December 6, 2023
Desmond Bane and Cade Cunningham are two of the players with prop bets available when the Memphis Grizzlies and the Detroit Pistons play at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -135)
|5.5 (Over: -115)
|3.5 (Over: +106)
- The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Bane on Wednesday is 2.7 more than his season scoring average (23.8).
- He has grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).
- Bane's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Bane has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -106)
|6.5 (Over: -132)
|1.5 (Over: +104)
- The 21.5-point over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average (19.6).
- His rebounding average -- 6.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).
- He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: +106)
|7.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: +136)
- Cunningham's 22.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).
- Cunningham averages 7.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Cunningham, at 2.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
