When the Detroit Pistons (2-18) and Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) match up at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Cade Cunningham and Desmond Bane will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, BSSE

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Grizzlies lost to the Suns 116-109. With 37 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 37 9 2 1 1 2 Desmond Bane 27 3 5 2 1 3 Vince Williams Jr. 12 5 2 0 0 1

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane provides the Grizzlies 23.8 points, 4.4 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jackson's averages on the season are 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Santi Aldama's numbers for the season are 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.1 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo averages 7.2 points, 7.5 boards and 2.2 assists, making 58.5% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 21.4 4 6 1 0.4 3 Jaren Jackson Jr. 17.9 5.6 1.4 0.8 1.7 1 Santi Aldama 15.6 6.7 2.2 0.8 0.8 1.9 Bismack Biyombo 6.2 6.2 2.4 0.4 1.6 0 David Roddy 8.7 4.7 1.2 0.9 0.5 1.3

