How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Youngstown State vs Ohio (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Ball State vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Toledo vs Oakland (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse's 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- Northern Kentucky is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 239th.
- The Norse's 72.9 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 66.6 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
- Northern Kentucky is 5-1 when it scores more than 66.6 points.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home Northern Kentucky is putting up 80.5 points per game, 15.2 more than it is averaging on the road (65.3).
- At home, the Norse give up 66 points per game. On the road, they allow 73.5.
- At home, Northern Kentucky sinks 7 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (3.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.4%) than away (23.1%).
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|LIU
|W 72-64
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-59
|Truist Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 71-55
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|Akron
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/14/2023
|Cumberlands (KY)
|-
|Truist Arena
