Wednesday's game that pits the Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) against the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) at Redbird Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Illinois State. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Normal, Illinois

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 70, Northern Kentucky 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-1.6)

Illinois State (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

Illinois State is 3-4-0 against the spread, while Northern Kentucky's ATS record this season is 4-2-0. A total of three out of the Redbirds' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Norse's games have gone over.

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 72.9 points per game, 225th in college basketball, and allowing 69.8 per contest, 158th in college basketball) and have a +25 scoring differential.

The 28.3 rebounds per game Northern Kentucky accumulates rank 340th in the country, 2.3 fewer than the 30.6 its opponents record.

Northern Kentucky knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (326th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

Northern Kentucky has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (208th in college basketball), 2.0 fewer than the 14.3 it forces (67th in college basketball).

