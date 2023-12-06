Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-3) will play the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 10.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Johnny Kinziger: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Lieb: 5.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|311th
|66.2
|Points Scored
|72.6
|230th
|105th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|76
|280th
|156th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|126th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|205th
|220th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6
|276th
|337th
|9.8
|Assists
|14.8
|103rd
|260th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|12
|177th
