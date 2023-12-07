ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASUN teams will take the court across two games on Thursday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Jacksonville Dolphins squaring off against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida State Seminoles
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ACC Network Extra
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|-
