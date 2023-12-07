The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Colonels are shooting 45.2% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 39.4% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
  • Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank third.
  • The Colonels put up an average of 87.5 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.3 points, Eastern Kentucky is 3-2.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Eastern Kentucky scored more points at home (86.6 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
  • At home, the Colonels conceded 69.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky made fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) as well.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Prairie View A&M L 76-64 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/27/2023 Troy W 77-76 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/3/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 79-69 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/7/2023 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum
12/10/2023 Bethany (WV) - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisiana - Cajundome

