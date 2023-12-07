Thursday's contest between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) at Greensboro Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-68 and heavily favors UNC Greensboro to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 80, Eastern Kentucky 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Greensboro (-11.8)

UNC Greensboro (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

UNC Greensboro's record against the spread so far this season is 3-2-0, while Eastern Kentucky's is 0-4-0. The Spartans are 5-0-0 and the Colonels are 0-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels put up 87.5 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 76.3 per outing (292nd in college basketball). They have a +67 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Eastern Kentucky grabs 43.7 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 35.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.2 boards per game.

Eastern Kentucky connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (73rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.8. It shoots 31.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 38.3%.

Eastern Kentucky has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.7 per game (244th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (66th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.