How to Watch the NBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA's two-game slate today is not one to miss. The outings include the Indiana Pacers taking on the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers look to pull of an away win at the Bucks on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 15-6
- IND Record: 11-8
- MIL Stats: 122.3 PPG (third in NBA), 118.3 Opp. PPG (24th)
- IND Stats: 128.4 PPG (first in NBA), 125.2 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 5.2 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (26.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 11.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -4.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -190
- IND Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 254.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans go on the road to face the Lakers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT and truTV
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 13-9
- NO Record: 12-10
- LAL Stats: 112.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (16th)
- NO Stats: 114.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (23.0 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 3.1 APG)
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -1.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -120
- NO Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 229.5 points
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.