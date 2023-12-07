Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Lightning on December 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Filip Forsberg, Nikita Kucherov and others are available when the Nashville Predators host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Predators vs. Lightning Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has scored 29 points in 25 games (13 goals and 16 assists).
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|1
|1
|2
|4
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's top contributors through 25 games, with 12 goals and 10 assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Roman Josi has scored five goals and added 13 assists through 25 games for Nashville.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
Kucherov has collected 17 goals and 27 assists in 26 games for Tampa Bay, good for 44 points.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|8
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Brayden Point is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 30 total points (1.1 per game), with 12 goals and 18 assists in 27 games.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
