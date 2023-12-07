Can we anticipate Tyson Barrie finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Barrie stats and insights

  • Barrie is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 94 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Barrie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:07 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:41 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:47 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:08 Home L 7-5

Predators vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

