In a Thursday college basketball schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests, the Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the California Golden Bears is a game to see.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Jacksonville Dolphins vs. No. 20 Florida State Seminoles

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Location: Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Florida State

TV: ACC Network X

North Dakota Fighting Hawks vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lantz Arena

Lantz Arena Location: Charleston, Illinois

How to Watch North Dakota vs. Eastern Illinois

Charlotte 49ers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Wake Forest

TV: ACC Network X

William & Mary Tribe vs. James Madison Dukes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Atlantic Union Bank Center Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

How to Watch William & Mary vs. JMU

Fordham Rams vs. Siena Saints

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Fordham vs. Siena

Iona Gaels vs. Hofstra Pride

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena Location: Hempstead, New York

How to Watch Iona vs. Hofstra

TV: MSGSN

MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Alico Arena

Alico Arena Location: Fort Myers, Florida

How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. FGCU

La Salle Explorers vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Stabler Arena

Stabler Arena Location: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

How to Watch La Salle vs. Lehigh

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Lindenwood (MO) Lions

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Hyland Performance Arena

Hyland Performance Arena Location: Saint Charles, Missouri

How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Lindenwood (MO)

St. John's Red Storm vs. Fairfield Stags

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena

Leo D. Mahoney Arena Location: Fairfield, Connecticut

How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Fairfield