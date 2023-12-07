Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In a Thursday college basketball schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests, the Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the California Golden Bears is a game to see.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Jacksonville Dolphins vs. No. 20 Florida State Seminoles
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Florida State
- TV: ACC Network X
North Dakota Fighting Hawks vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lantz Arena
- Location: Charleston, Illinois
How to Watch North Dakota vs. Eastern Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte 49ers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
How to Watch Charlotte vs. Wake Forest
- TV: ACC Network X
William & Mary Tribe vs. James Madison Dukes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center
- Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia
How to Watch William & Mary vs. JMU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Fordham Rams vs. Siena Saints
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: MVP Arena
- Location: Albany, New York
How to Watch Fordham vs. Siena
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iona Gaels vs. Hofstra Pride
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
- Location: Hempstead, New York
How to Watch Iona vs. Hofstra
- TV: MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Alico Arena
- Location: Fort Myers, Florida
How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. FGCU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
La Salle Explorers vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stabler Arena
- Location: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
How to Watch La Salle vs. Lehigh
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Lindenwood (MO) Lions
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hyland Performance Arena
- Location: Saint Charles, Missouri
How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Lindenwood (MO)
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. John's Red Storm vs. Fairfield Stags
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena
- Location: Fairfield, Connecticut
How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Fairfield
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
