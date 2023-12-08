Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ballard County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Ballard County, Kentucky? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ballard County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ballard Memorial High School at Murray High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.