Bismack Biyombo and the Memphis Grizzlies face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 116-102 win over the Pistons, Biyombo totaled two points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Below we will break down Biyombo's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bismack Biyombo Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 4.5 6.9 Rebounds 6.5 7.8 Assists -- 2.3 PRA -- 17 PR -- 14.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Biyombo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bismack Biyombo Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Biyombo has made 2.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 4.9% of his team's total makes.

The Grizzlies rank 20th in possessions per game with 102.8. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 105.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves allow 24.3 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bismack Biyombo vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 30 10 5 3 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.