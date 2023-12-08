Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) at 8:00 PM ET .
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV:
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane puts up 23.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 boards per game.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 19.4 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Santi Aldama averages 14.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Ziaire Williams averages 8.7 points, 1.5 assists and 4.6 boards.
- David Roddy posts 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 43.0% from the floor.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gives the Timberwolves 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He's sinking 49.8% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
- Rudy Gobert is putting up 12.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 58.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Mike Conley is averaging 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.0% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.
- The Timberwolves are getting 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Naz Reid this year.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Timberwolves
|105.6
|Points Avg.
|112.9
|114.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.2
|42.2%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|32.7%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
