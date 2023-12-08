Oddsmakers have listed player props for Karl-Anthony Towns, Desmond Bane and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNX

BSSE and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +132)

The 24.5-point over/under for Bane on Friday is 0.6 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.

Bane averages 5.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -120)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 19.8 points per game average is 1.3 points more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (6.5).

Jackson's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 21.5-point total set for Towns on Friday is 0.3 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (9.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Towns has averaged 3.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).

Towns' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 25.7 points Anthony Edwards scores per game are 1.2 more than his over/under on Friday (24.5).

He has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Edwards' assists average -- 5.1 -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's over/under (4.5).

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

