FedExForum is where the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) and Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) will go head to head on Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Desmond Bane is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSNX

BSSE, BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their previous game, the Grizzlies beat the Pistons on Wednesday, 116-102. Their high scorer was Bane with 49 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 49 6 8 1 2 4 Jaren Jackson Jr. 24 4 0 0 3 2 Jaylen Nowell 12 2 4 1 0 0

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane is averaging 25.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers for the season are 19.8 points, 1.8 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.

Santi Aldama's numbers for the season are 13.4 points, 2.0 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.

David Roddy is averaging 8.2 points, 1.1 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Bismack Biyombo posts 6.9 points, 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 23.6 4.2 6.2 1.1 0.5 3.1 Jaren Jackson Jr. 19.1 5.6 1.3 0.7 1.9 1.2 Santi Aldama 15.4 6.7 2.3 0.9 0.8 1.9 Bismack Biyombo 5.1 6.1 2.5 0.3 1.5 0.0 David Roddy 8.3 4.7 1.3 1.0 0.4 1.4

