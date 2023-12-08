Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Nelson County, Kentucky today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Nelson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bardstown High School at Nelson County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bardstown, KY

Bardstown, KY Conference: District 19

District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Nelson High School at Bethlehem High School