Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Warren County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cloverport High School at Foundation Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenwood High School at Barbourville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Barbourville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
